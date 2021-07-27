March 12, 1986 - July 19, 2021
Polson - Angela Renee Wallace, age 35, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Sheridan, Wyoming on March 12, 1986. She was the daughter of Don and Kathy Wallace and the younger sister of David Wallace.
She was the "1986 Girl Scout Baby of the Year." She moved from Sheridan in 1999 and graduated from McQueen High School in Reno, Nevada in 2004. Angela was in the Gifted and Talented Education program from elementary school throughout high school.
After graduation, she continued her studies at the University of Nevada, Reno, earning multiple scholarships based on her high grade-point average and civic participation and volunteer activities. In 2010, she graduated with "High Distinction" from UNR with a degree in Social Work and worked in that field for a while before returning to her family and friends in Sheridan, Wyoming. She worked in various capacities, including four years as a Social Worker at Westview Health Care Center.
Angela then accepted a position in the Polson, Montana area where she could be closer to her brother, David, his wife, Brandy, and their four children Noah, Caleb, Naomi, and Rebekah. Angela moved there with her kitties, Boo and Bear who she loved with all her heart.
In addition to helping people, she enjoyed reading her Bible, creating inspirational Christian greeting cards which she sold in a few local stores over the years as well as at craft fairs. She also enjoyed hiking in the beautiful Montana countryside and taking long bike rides. She was a young lady blessed with many talents and the love of her family, friends, and kitties; but above all, she was loved by her Lord Jesus Christ.
She loved her Lord and is with Him now. We are counting on God's grace and healing to get us through this very sad time. Angela is survived by her parents Kathy and Don, brother David, sister-in-law Brandy, and their children. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services for Angela will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Four Square Church north of Polson. There will be a visitation from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the church. Burial will follow services at Lakeview Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.