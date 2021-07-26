Angela Wallace, 35, died at her residence in Polson, MT on Monday, July 19, 2021. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Foursquare Church in Polson. A funeral service will be at the church at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gregg Perkins officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Polson. A reception dinner will be held at Foursquare Church immediately following interment. There will be a link to watch the service online that will be posted on Champion Funeral Home's webpage as soon as it's available. Online condolences may be made written at www.championfh.com.