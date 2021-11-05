Anita Iriberry, of Wright and formerly of Buffalo, was killed in a car accident Wednesday afternoon near Edgerton. Visitation will be held Nov. 8 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and funeral services will be held Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel, 351 N. Adams Ave., Buffalo, with Father Pete Johnson officiating. A celebration of life will be held in Wright at a time to be announced. A private family interment will take place later. Donations in Anita’s memory may be made to the Johnson or Campbell County Fair Board in care of the Harness Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.