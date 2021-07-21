May 26, 1989 – July 14, 2021
On July 14, 2021 Ann Field Goodwin, always “Annie” physically left this world and none of us can make sense of the tragic horse accident that claimed her life.
Born May 26, 1989, in Buffalo, Wyoming, she came into this world bringing light, love and a quiet, determined sense of purpose.
Her affinity for our four legged partners in this world was evident from the start and was matched only by her care and devotion for them.
Annie who valued truth in all things would not want us to mince words here. This is a hard, cruel loss of so much that she wanted to do.
Annie was an accomplished rider and trainer of horses. She thought about each one individually as she taught them, developed them and learned from them. She was curious, always questioning if there was a better way. She communicated her knowledge and experience to them generously and patiently. She reached a level of accomplishment with her partner Bruno that was a constant source of joy and inspiration, knowing always that they could do more.
Annie was a builder of dreams but never just for herself. Everything she learned she immediately wanted to share with friends, students, clients, competitors, anyone who would listen and even sometimes those who didn’t. She wanted to help you to improve everyday no matter what your goals may be – if you didn’t have a goal – she’d find you one!
Annie had a vision. She was building her business, Rafter Y South Equestrian, bringing forward the legacy of her ranch upbringing. She chose Aiken, South Carolina as the place for this vision because of the rich tradition of horsemanship that has steeped into the very ground we gallop; the diversity of the horse community and the hospitality this special place is legendary for. She built Rafter Y South with hard work, independence and the willingness to take risk. She built Rafter Y South equally with the love, care and laughter of friends and family. Rafter Y South Equestrian will always be a place that draws from her memory but looks to the future; a place for horses and their people to come together for purpose and for fun!
Her friends wrote this about her.
Annie Goodwin was a role model for those in the eventing community. She was at the top of the sport with her Advanced horse Bruno who recently finished 6th at the Land Rover Kentucky 4* and 4th at the Stable View Advanced.
She also had a group of promising young horses moving up the levels including Global Halcyon who just won the YEH 5 year old qualifier and was headed to the East Coast Championships in the fall.
More importantly she was known by everyone as always having a contagious smile and heartfelt words of encouragement. She didn’t just wish you good luck, she followed how you did and was the first to pick her fellow riders up or throw a high five in the air. Annie exemplified how we all want US Eventing to be, so in Annie’s memory, be a teammate, be leader, be a horseman, and be kind.
This was her life and she was fortunate to be living it.
Annie is survived by grieving family, friends and communities; the family ranches on Little Piney Creek where it all began, her hometown of Buffalo, Wyoming and the communities of Big Horn and Sheridan; the Goodwin family community of the Wood River Valley, Idaho; the Booth family and the heritage which began with Annie’s great, great, great grandfather, General William Booth founder of The Salvation Army; her Alma Mater, Fountain Valley School, Colorado Springs; the tight knit equestrian communities around this country and into Canada from Aiken, SC, all up and down the eastern seaboard, south to the state of Texas and north into the cool rain of the Northwest and British Columbia.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Ed McClanahan Jr. and Molly Hayes.
Family members include her fiancé, Jake Padgett, father Putter Goodwin, mother Tina Goodwin, grandfather Wally Goodwin, deceased July 19, 2021, her grandmother Nancy Goodwin, uncle Reamy Goodwin, cousins Georgy, Jack and Ry Goodwin, great uncle and aunt Ralph and Hilary Goodwin. Annie’s extended family includes Dean, Renee and Raymond Padgett, Joyce McClanahan, Kathleen, John and Walker Van Houten and Ted McClanahan.
Her beloved remain Bruno, Missy, Sam, Bella, Scout, Mia, Tulip and Lollie… Rio
Service and Celebrations of Life will be announced at a later date. We will all hold Annie close in our hearts, and remember her always.
Memorials: USEA Foundation; USEA Foundation – Frangible Pin Fund; Aiken Horse Park Foundation AHFP - LiftMaster Grand Prix Ride For Charity; Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Centre; The Big Horn Equestrian Center
The Rafter Y South Equestrian website will be updated soon with a remembrance page where you will be able to upload stories, photos and comments or go to Annie Goodwin’s Facebook page.
Service and Celebrations of Life to be announced at a later date.