July 20, 1939 - May 20, 2023
Anne Kelloway passed away on May 20,2023 in her home in Sheridan, Wyoming after suffering a stroke, with sons Peter, David, and her faithful dog Cole by her side.
Anne was born in Sheridan, Wyoming to Alger and Marian Lonabaugh, she graduated from SHS in 1957, and attended Wellesley University. She met her husband Peter Kelloway at the Sheridan county rodeo while he was working as a hand for the Padlock Ranch. They were married in St Peters Episcopal church and then moved to Atlantic, Iowa where they raised their two boys and were married for 22 years. In Atlantic Anne had many close friends and was a “jock” as she liked to say, being a champion golfer, volleyball player, water skier, and of course horseback rider, at times commandeering a neighbor's horse to go round up an escaped steer or two. Anne was also active in Junior League, and the duplicate bridge club.
Anne moved back to Sheridan in 1981 where she was active with The Range Exchange Women’s Investment Club, Championship golf at the local and state level, while reacquainting with besties like Nancy Merril, Mary Benepe, and Maureen Humphreys. She served on the board of the Sheridan Country Club and The Wyoming Senior Golf Association. She was an excellent rider and worked cattle as a young woman at the WS ranch owned by her father. In her later years she worked aboard her horse Sundance with her beloved niece Diana Groshart and husband Mike Groshart for their Sunrise Ranch in Ranchester. Anne was a Wyoming girl thru and thru and will be inurned next to her mother and father in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
She is survived by her son Peter Kelloway, Grandson Peter (Danielle), Great-granddaughters Charlotte and Savanna; her son David Kelloway (Judy), Granddaughter Claire (Jack Noble) and Grandson James; her Brother Charles Lonabaugh, Nephew Craig Lonabaugh (Goleet), her niece Dianna Leitner Groshart (Mike) and Nephew Jason Lonabaugh (Stephanie Mills).
Services will be held at a later date.
