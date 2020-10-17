August 24, 1942 - August 24, 2020
Anthony Allingham Johnson was born August 24, 1942, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Lee Roy Johnson and Mary Louise Allingham. Lee owned and managed Johnson Novelty and Mary Louise was an artist.
His older brother Ed was six years his senior. They loved to debate about…well…everything. Pretty sure Tony came by those lawyer skills naturally by debating the shade of blue of the Wyoming sky with Ed. Sister Mary Louise (Junior to her family) came along four years later and was always the sweet, steady, sensible and firm force for her older brothers. Finally came Jon, 12 years younger than dad. Jon, in addition to being the baby, was also the best toy the older boys ever had.
One of their entertainments was convincing a young Jon to compete in several for-profit boxing matches in the neighborhood.
Despite claiming (numerous times) how hard life was in Sheridan, (“I had to pull my little brother and my cello in a wagon with no wheels uphill both ways through the Wyoming snow”) it was always home. His favorite time to spend in Sheridan was Thanksgiving, at his childhood home on 5th Street full of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren, laughter, debate, and music.
Tony left Wyoming in 1960 to attend the University of Southern California on a full ROTC scholarship. Upon graduation, Tony was commissioned into the Marine Corps as Second Lieutenant where he served on the USS Merrick and in-country in Vietnam. While at Quantico, he met and married our mother, and, shortly before his first tour, they welcomed their first daughter Jennifer. In 1967 his second daughter Stephanie was born and in 1968 he began his second tour of Vietnam.
Tony served the US for over 38 years when he fully retired in 2002 as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Upon his return to the U.S., they moved to Laramie, where dad went to law school and graduated with his JD from the UW in 1972 (Go Pokes!). His first job was in Denver with the Organized Crime Taskforce. In 1974 his third daughter Alicia was born. Shortly after, they moved to Colorado Springs.
Starting as a district attorney in Colorado Springs, he later went into private practice.
In 1999, dad married Kitty, his North Star. Kitty shared her faith with dad and with her love and prayers brought him to a deeper relationship with God.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Lee Roy Johnson, his mother, Mary Louise Allingham Johnson, and his brother, Edwin Lee Johnson. Others left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Kitty Leigh Johnson, his brother Jon Eric (Helen) Johnson of Santa Monica, California, his sister Mary Louise (Roger) Adams of Sheridan, Wyoming, his three daughters Jennifer Diane (Dan) Engerman of Centennial, Colorado, Stephanie Allyn Schiemann of Littleton, Colorado, and Alicia Lynne (Peter) Smith of Centennial, Colorado, his stepdaughter Brianna Baker, stepson Chris Sumner and his beloved grandchildren Darby (Jake) Landon, Mitchell Engerman, Jackson Schiemann, Brodie Schiemann, Sebastian Smith, Elliot, Bailey Sumner, Zack Baker and Owen Baker along with loved nieces and nephews.
Full Obituary
https://www.messingermortuary.com/obituary/Anthony-Johnson
A small family graveside service will be held on October 20 at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.