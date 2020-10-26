August 4, 1945 - October 24, 2020
Gene, loving husband and father, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Gene was born on August 4, 1945 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Frank and Mary (Kobielusz) Dolinar.
Gene went to Holy Name for his elementary education. Attended Sheridan High School and graduated in the class of 1964.
In 1965, Gene enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as an advisor to the Marine CB’S, served on the USS Graffias and as a medic serving in Danang, Vietnam. Gene only had one week of combat training due to the fact that he was an excellent marksman from Wyoming.
On February 12, 1972 Gene married Clara Jeanne (Trouchon) Dau. He had an instant family, a wife and three step-children. The family was not complete until Gene and Clara had their son Lucien in 1974.
Gene worked for the United States Postal Service for 32 years. Retiring in 2000.
He enjoyed, with his wife Clara, vacationing in Las Vegas, the University of Wyoming Cowboys and was most definitely a Josh Allen fan. Gene had a great admiration for history and was told that becoming a history teacher was his calling.
In the early fall of 1979, Gene accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. His free time was spent studying the Bible and learning scripture every day. His favorite bible verse was John 14:6. Jesus said until him “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Gene believed wholeheartedly in God and Country. Respected the American Flag, believed in the Power of Prayer and you stand for the National Anthem and serving in the military was an honor and privilege. “The nation will remain the land of the free only as long as it’s the home of the brave.” Gene’s bravery in life was astonishing.
Gene is survived by his wife Clara, son Lucien Dolinar (Martha) Sterling Colorado. Step-children Shannon DAntoni (Franco), Sheridan. Tracy Crume (Tim Garretson) Sheridan. Rick Dau (Ronda) Sheridan. Two grandchildren, Randy Crume (Mandy) Mt. Blanc, Michigan and Dorothy Ann Dau, Sheridan.
The family will hold a private funeral.