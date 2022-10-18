June 29, 1961 – October 12, 2022
Anthony “Tony” Westika, 61 years old of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away peacefully on October 12, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Montana. Anthony was born on June 29, 1961, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Leroy and Susie (Trujillo) Westika. Anthony was joined by two younger siblings, Martha and Paul.
Anthony graduated from Sheridan High School in 1980, then continued his education at Perry Technical Institute in Washington. After graduation he went to work in Colstrip at the Power Plant, and then moved to Ogden, Utah to work at the Power Plant there until 2008. Anthony then returned home to Sheridan, Wyoming to be with family. Anthony enjoyed spending his time playing golf, playing pool, spending family time playing cards, supporting the San Francisco 49ers or Colorado Rockies, traveling, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Anthony was a proud member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.
Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel and Esther Westika and Elias and Felipita Trujillo, father, LeRoy Westika, sister, Martha Westika, and nephew, Michael Westika. Anthony is survived by his mother, Susie Westika of Sheridan, Wyoming. Brother, Paul Westika of Sheridan, Wyoming. Niece, Nysha (Justin) Soper of Sheridan, Wyoming. Nephew, James (Kenzi) Westika of Toole, Utah. Great nephews, Kaiden, Jullian, and Dylan Soper. Great niece, Ava Jo Westika. Anthony was survived by many family members of the Westika, Trujillo, Bixby and Mounts families.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday October 21, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the Holy Name Catholic Church Parish Hall.
