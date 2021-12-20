Arline Mary Barbula, 85, of Sheridan, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
Viewing will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22,2021 at Kane Funeral Home with Rosary to follow at 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Holy Name Catholic Church with reception to follow. Interment will be at 1 p.m. in the Elks Cemetery next to her husband.