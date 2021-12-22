October 8, 1936 – December 18, 2021
Arline Mary Yatsko Barbula went on to meet the Lord and the love of her life on December 18, 2021. Arline was born October 8, 1936 to Viola and Peter Yatsko in Great Falls, Montana. There she lived with her parents and one sister , Betty, until they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming after her father was killed in a mining accident. Her mom remarried and they extended with siblings of Henry, Linda, Karen, Sharon, Bob, David and Joe. Arline always said that she would never marry a rancher or farmer but fate had a different idea. She met the love of her life, William “Bill” Barbula and they had a short courtship. They had their first date on April 1, 1954 and were married October 9, 1954 and from that day on they were inseparable. They lived on the family ranch, Barbula Turley Ranch and raised their family of five children. Arline worked at Eventide(Sheridan Manor/Big Horn Rehab) for 30+ years. She would travel back and forth from the ranch to work until they built their dream house in 1982.
Arline loved her family and was a very caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Arline always loved seeing little kids when she went out and her drives at the end. She also loved to travel and Arline and Bill would take bus tours all over and as they got older would go to Deadwood. Arline touched many lives, not only her family but was a second mom to many kids on the Tongue River, she was an active member in Holy Name Catholic Church, she did enjoy ranch work, especially irrigating.
Arline is survived by her five children. Willie Barbula of Sheridan, Bonnie(Cliffored) Sorenson of Sheridan, Tom(RaeLynn) Barbula of Gillette, Judy(Trampas) Smith of Sheridan, Kathy(Jeramy) Lucas of Sheridan.
Grandchildren Chris(Mary) Sorenson, Jesse(Raechel) Sorenson, Ty(Brittany) Sorenson and Curtis Sorenson all of Sheridan. Mallory (James) McCallister (Nebraska), Maggie(Ryan) Cinderella of Colorado, Myles Barbula of Washington, Rory(Bre) Mills, Katie(Bryan) Johnson and Cael Smith(Jake), Addison Lucas and Justyce Lucas all of Sheridan. Arline also has 21 Great grandkids and one Great Great grandbaby due in February. Her brothers Bob(Nancy) Kosine-Sheridan, Linda George-Sheridan, Karen(Richard) Legerski-Washington, Sharon(John) Mooney-Kansas, David(Linda) Kosine-Sheridan, Joe(Daisy) Kosine- Texas. As well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Bill, her sister Betty Arzy and her brother Henry Kosine of Sheridan.
Arline’s life may have ended here on earth but she has moved on to a more blessed and peaceful life with her savior and her loving husband Bill.
Arline was so very much loved and will be deeply missed.
A viewing will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 22,2021 at Kane Funeral Home with Rosary to follow at 3:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Holy Name Catholic Church with Reception to follow. Interment will be at 1:00 pm in the Elks Cemetery next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in Arline’s name to Holy Name Church, 260 E. Loucks, Sheridan, WY 82801. Holy Name School, 121 S. Connor, Sheridan, WY 82801 or RENEW, 1969 S. Sheridan Ave., Sheridan, WY 82801.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.