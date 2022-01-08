October 2, 1929 – December 28, 2021
Arthur Gust Miller was 92 years old at the time of his death. Art died of natural causes at his home on December 28, 2021. Art was born on October 2. 1929 in Golden Valley, North Dakota. He was the son of Gust and Minnie Miller. Art was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. His surviving brother, Wayne lives in Wisconsin.
Art received a high school diploma. At this time, he also met the love of his life, Eleanor to whom he was married for 64 years, up to the time of her death in 2015. After high school Art and Eleanor left North Dakota for Spokane, Washington thanks to Jane and Delmar Mosset who encouraged them to come to Spokane for work. Art worked in Spokane for a couple of years. Art and his family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming where Art worked for MDU Resources for 38 years as an electrician and lineman, retiring from MDU at age 59. Art and Eleanor built their family home on Thurmond Avenue in 1961.
Art was quite an outdoorsman. He loved the mountains and his adventurous spirit is carried on by his grandchildren. He summited Clouds Peak/Bomber Mountain in the late 60’s with his good friend Jerry Fugate……Art and Eleanor and their kids spent many weekends camping in the Big Horn Mountains. Many times they brought along friends Willa and Jerry Fugate. Art and Eleanor eventually bought a Winnebago and also traveled around the country, also visiting their daughter Connie and her family in Spokane. During this time Art dabbled in many things including the markets and also closely followed politics of the day and maintained several properties he owned. Art kept himself busy during his retirement years and enjoyed getting together with friends and playing music- he was quite the guitar player.
Art and Eleanor were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan. His faith was a stronghold in his life. Art was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Elks and was a Heritage member of First Interstate Bank.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Eleanor, son Jerry and granddaughter Tera, five brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his daughter Connie Peterson (Scott). His grandchildren, Joshua (Brook), Travis (Danielle) and Kirsten Peterson. Also, 4 great-grandchildren, Everest & Finley (Joshua & Brook) and twins, James & Wesley (Travis & Danielle). Jerry’s daughter Tera‘s son and Art’s great-grandson – Brent Miller (the only pilot in the family…).
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will take place in early May. (A date will be posted later). The service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan, WY. Interment will follow the service at the Elks Cemetery in Sheridan. Memorials may be made to the Sheridan Senior Center Help At Home Program or Trinity Lutheran Church.
A special thank you for the kind people at the Senior Center/Hub for meals and the short time that caregivers at the center assisted Art.
Art’s life was truly a life well lived….with boundless love and respect for all those who knew him and anticipation from the loved ones who receive him now…his journeys just begun.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.