December 19, 1921 - January 28, 2021
Audrey Beatrice (Bergen) Doerr, age 99, of Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
Audrey was born in Opal, Wyoming on December 19, 1921 to Peter A. and Myrtle H. (Graham) Bergen. Alongside her younger sister, Virginia “Vee”, and brother, William “Billy”, Audrey grew up on the family sheep ranch near Kemmerer.
She attended schools in Fontanelle, Kemmerer and Rock Springs, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1940. She then headed to Laramie where she attended the University of Wyoming for three years. Between her sophomore and junior years, with World War II impacting her father’s construction business and therefore her hope of returning to school, Audrey took on a job with the Union Pacific Railroad.
She started as an engine washer but was quickly promoted to an oiler and became known as “Audrey the Oiler.” Making 48 cents per hour, Audrey earned enough to return to the University. It was there that she met John L. Doerr. The next summer, on June 12, 1943, the two were married in a candlelight ceremony in Lovell and returned to Laramie.
John completed his architectural degree and Audrey discontinued her studies to be a wife and mother. After living for a short time in Lovell, the couple made a permanent move to Sheridan in 1955 where they raised their three children and three of their grandchildren.
Audrey was president of the Trinity Lutheran Women’s Organization, secretary for the United Church Women, and a 4-H leader, den mother, and Brownie troop leader. She also worked as a unit pricer and later a photo colorist at Grunkemeyers Vacationland Studio.
Audrey loved to travel, whether it was a road trip with her sister to revisit the family ranch, a vacation to Hawaii, or even just a day trip to Billings. She also enjoyed painting and is especially remembered for the hundreds of pieces of hand painted china she created to sell, give away, and adorn rooms throughout her home.
What she loved more than anything, however, was her family. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother—a matriarch of the family who will dearly be missed.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, husband of 55 years, and great-granddaughter, Brittnee Miller. She is survived by her children, Dorthea Doerr, Gary Doerr, and Shelley (Mike) Miller, all of Sheridan, as well as by nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Audrey will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 with a viewing at 9:00 a.m. and service at 10:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Phil Wold officiating. Interment will follow at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. For those that wish not to attend the graveside, please join the family at Kane Funeral Home Reception Hall for lunch and fellowship.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.