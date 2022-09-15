July 17, 1934 – September 12, 2022
Audrey Joanne Smith passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Lake Norden. Visitation will be held from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Monday at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Geise Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Audrey Joanne (Johnson) Smith was born July 17, 1934 in rural Bryant, SD to Edwin and Lempi (Kangas) Johnson. She passed away at the Lake Norden Care Center on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the age of 88. Joanne graduated from Lake Norden High School and Aberdeen Teaching College. She taught in local country schools until being united in marriage to Charles P. Smith on June 2, 1956.
Joanne loved visiting and getting to know people and had many dear friends. She was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. She had much love and concern for her children, grandchildren and friends.
Surviving her are her spouse Charles, their children: Michael (Kathleen) of Lake Norden, SD, Tamara (Philip) Granger of Sheridan, WY, Scott (June) of Lake Norden, SD, Autumn (Page) Rotschy of Yacolt, Wa, Keith (Mary) of Lake Norden, SD, Wayne (LouAnn) of Hayti, SD, Roger (Roberta) of Lake Norden, SD, Sonja (Joe) Homola of Lake Norden, SD, brothers Alfred and Leon Johnson, sisters Joyce Shudy and Jean Thompson, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, brother Eldon Johnson, grandson Logan Smith, granddaughter Laurel Smith and six great grandchildren.
