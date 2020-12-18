April 24, 1939 - December 15, 2020
Barbara Ann Stevenson, 81, of Upton, Wyoming passed away on December 15, 2020 at Weston County Health Services in Newcastle, Wyoming after a long battle with COPD.
Barbara was born on April 24, 1939 to Raymond and Leona (Sept) Lewis in Sheridan, Wyoming. The fifth of seven children. She attended Sheridan schools, graduating in 1957 from Sheridan High School.
She married Benjamin LeVasseur II, of Douglas, on December 31, 1959 in Gillette, Wyoming. The couple lived in Douglas. To this union two sons were born, Benjamin III and Paul Scott. The couple later divorced. Barbara then married Charles Stevenson gaining two stepsons, Bobbie and Davey. The couple later had another son, Mark (Pepsi).
The family moved often following Chuck’s work as a trucker. They finally settled in Upton in the early 1970s, remaining here and calling it home for the rest of their lives. The couple traveled to Arizona for the winter many years.
Barbara worked at American Bentonite for a time, but mainly kept the bookkeeping for their trucking business, Stevenson Trucking. Barbara’s favorite job though was being a mom and grandmother. She was so proud of her sons and followed their sporting events diligently. She cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her hobbies included knitting, watching her beloved Broncos, attending the Fun Days rodeo proudly watching her great-grandchildren, Carter and Camryn participating, spending time with her family and watching any rodeo event on television.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, siblings, Pete, Fred, Dorthy, Shirley, and Rosemary and stepson David Stevenson.
She is survived by her sister Bonnie of Colorado, sons, Ben (Lisa) LeVasseur of Upton, Scott (Nichole) LeVasseur of Thorne Bay. Alaska, and Mark Stevenson of Upton, stepson Bobbie Stevenson of Virginia; grandchildren, Darcie (Sean) Crabtree, Allison (Chuck) Farella, Joy Stewart, Kevin (Moe) Stevenson and Dustin Stevenson; several step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Mason, Carter, Camryn, and Davey; several step great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a service is being planned at a later date due to COVID. Memorials to either the Upton Fire & Ambulance Service or to Weston County Health Services In Home Services can be directly mailed to Ben LeVasseur, Box 134, Upton, WY 82730.