November 30th, 1941 - November 22, 2020
Barbara Anna (Oliver) Cassel passed away November 22, 2020 at Barrington Place, Clinton, Utah due to complications of dementia and Parkinsonism. Barb was born November 30th, 1941 to Iva “Babe” Peterson and Thomas Wayne Oliver in Gillette, Wyoming. She joined her older brother Clare “Sonny” Richards. After her parents’ divorce, Barb grew up with a strong bond with her maternal grandmother Clara Peterson. Barb loved to roller skate and spent much of her time at the rink. She met and married Rodger Dean Wagner, in May of 1959. Out of this union was born three children, Michael Marie, William Joseph, and Jackie Rae Wagner. They divorced in 1977. Barb remarried to Zane Cassel on March 19, 1977. Out of this union was born two sons Cameron Clayton and Jeremy Andrew Cassel.
During the course of raising their children, Barb and Zane lived in Sheridan, Laramie, Cody, and finally in Evanston, Wyoming. Barb was a very talented artist; early on she enjoyed oil painting and was always very crafty, she could take a favorite pair of pants apart and use those pieces as a pattern. As time passed, she became enthralled with photography, and through the lens she took thousands of pictures with her passion settling on the wild mustangs of Wyoming. She possessed a passionate eye for the beauty that God created and an extremely quick wit. Her life was dedicated to Jesus Christ, and she was always ready to pray for all who needed it. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. She will be truly missed by all as she touched--many through prayer and photography using Facebook.
Barb is preceded in death by her father Thomas Wayne Oliver, her mother Iva (Babe) Kirkpatrick, her brother Clare (Sonny) Richards, granddaughter Jaymie Myshele Allison, step-mother Barbara Jean Oliver and brothers Thomas Duane Oliver and Robert Oliver. She is survived by her husband Zane Cassel of Evanston, Wyoming. Her daughters Michael (James) Allison of Wyarno, Wyoming and Jackie Wagner (Galen Knight) of Conjilon, New Mexico. Her sons William (Jenny) Wagner of Sheridan, Wyoming, Cameron Cassel (April Hill) and Jeremy Cassel (Lindsey Larson) both of Evanston, Wyoming. Her grandchildren Amber Allison and Autumn Mullenix (Dylan), Jonathan, Christian, Peyton, Mathew, Levi, Gianna, Jayce and Karter Cassel, nine great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, her sister Beverly Oliver May, brother Gary Oliver, and countless nieces and nephews.
Barb’s burial was at Mt Hope Cemetery in Big Horn, Wyoming, November 28, 2020 two days before her 79th birthday. She was laid to rest with a graveside memorial celebration officiated by Pastor Scott Orchard of the Family Life Center, Sheridan, Wyoming.