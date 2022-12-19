March 23, 1933 – December 16, 2022
Barbara Belus, 89, of Sheridan, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Westview Health Care Center.
Barbara Ruth (Obert) Belus was born March 23, 1933 in Red Lodge, Montana to Joseph and Winnifred (Stone) Obert. She was the oldest of three daughters. Barbara was a graduate of Sheridan High School and a member of the class of 1952. For most of her adult life she was a rancher's wife in Wyoming and Montana.
Barbara married Cyril (Cy) Belus in November 1952 at Saint John the Baptist Church in Buffalo, Wyoming. Retiring from ranching they moved back to Sheridan in July of 1977. She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women at Holy Name Parish in Sheridan, was an active volunteer in the parish for many years and a dedicated volunteer at the Holy Name Thrift Store for 31 years. She was always ready to help when needed. Gardening was her favorite activity, especially growing flowers and working outdoors. Barbara loved cooking, baking, and entertaining family, relatives, and friends, it was great fun for her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty-nine wonderful years together, her parents and sisters Joan Hutchinson and Doris Obert. Barbara is survived by her son Tom (Holly) Belus; her daughter Deb (Steve) Dow all of Sheridan; three granddaughters, Jill (Mike) Nixon of Broomfield, Colorado; Riley (David) Cook of Sheridan; Cassidy (Kelsey) Belus of Missoula, Montana; two great granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed by all.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 9:00 am at the Holy Name Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 9:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception will be held in the Holy Name Parish Hall. Burial will follow in the Elks Section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Holy Name Parish in Sheridan, Wyoming.
