Barbara, Blenn Oedekoven, 96, of Sheridan, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life for Barbara will be held at First Christian Church on Saturday Dec. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. Pastor Doug Goodwin will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pension Fund Disciples of Christ or to the Memorial Fund First Christian Church. Mail donations to P.O. Box 68 Sheridan, WY 82801. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.