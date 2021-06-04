May 23, 1937 – May 15, 2021
Barbara Carole Blevins quietly went to be with her heavenly family on May 15, 2021. She was born on May 23, 1937 to Florence Josephine Thacker and William (Bill) Gardner in Gillette, Wyoming.
She was preceded in death by her son Tony, Brother Teddy, Sister Ann and husband Robert. She is survived by her daughter Melody Atchley of Texas and son Paul Long of Washington State along with numerous nephews and nieces and her only grandchild Krystal Napier of S. C.
Barbara worked at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital as a CNA for twenty-five years. She enjoyed helping others get well.
Barbara and her husband loved all animals and raised a variety on their farm. They had LongHorn Cattle, Miniature horses, donkeys, peacocks, chickens and rabbits. Barbara also had three cats and a talking Parrot. Barbara had many flowers and plants. When she retired she did a lot of gardening and arts and crafts. Barbara also loved to read all kinds of books, Romance, Mini-Series and anything about the Old West. Barbara’s favorite thing was shopping and seeing all the new things in the store. She enjoyed having lunch with her dear friends Erma and Edna and going to the park. Barbara was a loyal and very special friend and will be dearly missed.
Memorial Contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to the Dog and Cat Shelter of Sheridan, 84 E Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY 82801, Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be made at championfh.com.