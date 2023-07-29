September 13, 1933 – February 15, 2022
It is with great sadness the family of Barbara L. Kelly announce her passing on February 15, 2022, at her home in Big Horn, WY at the age of 88 years old.
Barbara was born on September 13, 1933, in Sioux Falls, SD to John and Mary (Balk) Seubert. She attended St. Joseph Cathedral School and graduated from Washington High School in 1951. On September 6, 1951, she married Dean C. Rallis in Sioux Falls, SD. They had two sons, Chris and John, and one daughter Connie. In 1982 she met and married Richard C. Kelly in Sioux Falls. They spent their winters in La Quinta, CA and their summers in Sioux Falls, SD. In California she discovered that she had a gift for oil painting, and it quickly became her passion. Richard passed away on January 31, 2001. Barbara was a devout Catholic; she loved the Lord and had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her joy came from giving.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children: Chris (Susie) Rallis of Sioux Falls, SD; John (Pam) Rallis of Lincoln, NE; and Connie (Robert) Hoff of Big Horn, WY. Nine grandchildren: Dustin, Michael, David, Holly, Andrea, Paul, Nick, Heidi and Chris; and twenty-three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard C. Kelly, her parents John and Mary Seubert, brother Ivan John Seubert, and sister Luetta Freitag.
A Mass of the Christian Burial was celebrated at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheridan, WY at 2:00 p.m. on February 17, 2022. A Memorial Mass was celebrated at St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls, SD at 10:00 a.m. on February 19, 2022, and was followed by the Rite of Committal and Burial at the St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.