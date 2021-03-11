July 29, 1941 - March 6, 2021
Barbara Leah Hirchert, 79 of Gillette, WY and formerly of Spearfish, SD passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Rapid City, SD.
Barb was born in Aurora County, SD on July 29, 1941 to Jacob and Violet Stam. Barb always claimed she was born at home while her parents were at a dance. She grew up in Plankinton, SD, where she attended school through the fourth grade. Her family moved to Spearfish, where she continued her education through the eleventh grade. Barb received her high school diploma in 1977, the same year her oldest daughter Debbie graduated. Growing up, Barb’s family attended the United Methodist Church. Barb married Orville Edward Hirchert on August 3, 1958 in Spearfish. The first job Barb had was working at the laundromat in Spearfish running a mangle. The job Barb loved the most was being employed as a dispatcher at the Spearfish Police Department from May of 1973 to August of 1992. While employed at the police department she attended classes and earned many college credits. She also worked on the police reserves. Barb continued working as a dispatcher for the Sheridan Police Department from August of 1993 to September of 2000.
While attending school in Plankinton, Barb and her sister Deloris belonged to a baton group, where they would perform at basketball games. In Spearfish, Barb and her sister also belonged to Jobs Daughters. Barb and Orville were members of the Spearfish VFW, where she was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Barb and her husband enjoyed playing in Horseshoe tournaments and bowling. Babies were so precious to Barb; she couldn’t pass by a baby without stopping to look. She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and going for drives and getting ice cream.
Barb is survived by her husband, Orville of Gillette, WY, her sister, Deloris Higgs of Sheridan, WY, brothers, Joseph (Diane) Stam of Wasilla, AK and James (Katie) Stam of Athol ID, daughters, Debbie (Harry) Love of Gillette, WY and Trish Johnson of Sheridan, WY, son Russell Hirchert of Sheridan, WY, six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Violet Stam, nephew, Andrew Miller and a grandson, Caleb.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, March 15, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish with Pastor Scott McKirdy officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
