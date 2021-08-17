August 27, 1941 - August 6, 2021
Barbara Maakestad, 79 of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away August 6 at the Billings Clinic.
Per Barbara’s request, a private viewing was held at Kane Funeral Home on Monday, August 9 with cremation to follow.
She was born August 27, 1941 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Kenneth and Margaret (Krohn) Madron. She married James Maakestad on July 2nd, 1966. They had two children, Kenny Stites of Sheridan, Wyoming and Kevin Maakestad of Wenatchee, Washington.
Survivors include her husband James Maakestad of Sheridan, Kenny (Vickie) Stites of Sheridan, Kevin (Tonya) Maakestad of Wenatchee, WA; four grandchildren: Jimmy Stites of Sheridan, Devin (Aryel) Stites of Sheridan, Daniel (Rachell) Norton of Spokane, WA, and Kaliegh (Brendon) McCullough of Spokane, WA; two great-grandchildren, Easton Knox Maakestad of Sheridan and Anthony James McCullough of Spokane, WA and sister Karen (Jon) Lindstrom of Gillette, WY.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Margaret (Krohn) Madron of Sheridan, her grandparents Dewey and Ethel Krohn of Sheridan, her great-nephew Kyle Kirk of Gillette, WY, three brothers, two sisters, and her husband’s parents Kenneth and Mardella Maakestad of Sturgis, SD.
She was dearly loved and will be missed.
May she rest in the arms of her Savior!
