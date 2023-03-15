December 4, 1939 – March 11, 2023
Barbara Plummer passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023 with loved ones at her side.
Barbara Alberta Clark was born December 4, 1939 in Miles City, Montana to Bert and Mamie Clark. Alongside her older brother, Phillip, they were raised there where she graduated in 1957. After graduating, she spent six months in Omaha where she went to typist school. It was her love of dancing where she found a connection with Robert (Bob) Plummer and on October 5, 1958 they married.
While Robert worked ranches, Barb had a magnificent garden she cherished well past her gardening years and would recall the vegetables she grew with her family in Miles City where their son Alan was born in 1960. They soon moved to Forsyth where she worked at the Safeway and then the courthouse. There they welcomed daughter Tracy in 1965. In the late 60’s, Robert decided to go into the trucking business with his brothers and lived briefly in Sheridan and then Casper before returning to Sheridan. This is where they welcomed their daughter Launa in 1971.
Barb kept the books for the trucking business and was a housewife. From bookkeeper to newspaper worker to candy shop owner, Barb had many hats. Eventually, they came to settle in Sheridan to make it their forever home where they lived out their lives surrounded by their children and later grandchildren, and Barb was fortunate enough to get to be with her great grandchildren as well.
Barb was a devoted believer in our lord and savior as well as a member of the Trinity Lutheran Congregation close to her home. Barb had a great love for her family as well as the dogs who became her companions after Robert’s passing. Beau was her sweet boy, Missy would bring her smiles and laughs, and later Bentley also known as her little terror which she affectionately called him. There was a time Barb spent traveling. From Mexico to Hawaii and Alaska, she found adventure including chasing down a former president for a photo op.
Barb will be missed and greatly loved by all who were in her life. She will be remembered for her kind heart, beautiful blue eyes, and infectious laughter.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Mamie of Miles City, brother, Phillip of Salt Lake City, and husband, Robert.
She leaves behind son, Alan Plummer, wife Debbie and daughters Tracy Plummer Morris, son by choice Tony Sosa and Launa Plummer all of Sheridan. She will always be cherished by her grandchildren; Brooke May, husband Mike of Sheridan, Delane Plummer, wife Lauren of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Madison Plummer of Sheridan as well as two great grandsons who never failed to put a smile on her face.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 am. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. Following the service there will be a reception in the Kane Reception Hall. There will be a small graveside service in Miles City, Montana at Custer County Cemetery on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 am.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.