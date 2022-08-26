April 9, 1982 - August 23, 2022
Beau D. Braunberger, age 40, of Laramie, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2022. Beau was born on a Good Friday, April 9, 1982 in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Beau grew up in Dayton, Wyoming and graduated Salutatorian from Tongue River High School in 2000. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering in 2004 from the University of Wyoming, followed by a Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering in 2009. He was a brilliant engineer who excelled in his field, who always remained humble and willing to collaborate with and mentor others.
Beau married his best friend and soulmate Emily in 2007.
Beau was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.
He is survived by his wife Emily Braunberger, his father Bob Braunberger; his mother Roxy Joslyn and stepfather Rick Gradwohl; his sister Erin (Brendon) Kerns, nieces Sanibel and Capri; his sister Keri Braunberger; his brother-in-law Jake (Lisa) McCumber, niece Allison, nephew Owen; and many friends whom he considered family.
Beau was an avid brewer of craft beers and an experimental chef who enjoyed preparing and sharing grilled and smoked meats from his Beau-B-Qs. He delighted in bringing joy to those in his neighborhood, especially children, with a spectacular 4th of July fireworks display. Halloween brought 65 pounds of candy delivered straight to kids’ bags via a custom-made chute and buzzer system.
A lifelong passion for music was a huge part of his life. He loved spending time with Emily and their two sugar gliders, DeeDee and Dexter. When not at home Beau could often be found playing pool or fishing at Lookout Lake. Beau was loved by everyone who knew him as his generosity and kindness shined as brightly as his smile. He opened his door and his heart freely and will be deeply missed.
In keeping with Beau’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. However, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.