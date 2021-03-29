July 12, 1961 - March 22, 2021
Benjamin Abrams, Jr. passed away on March 22, 2021 at the age of 59. Ben was born July 12, 1961 in Cleveland, Ohio to Benjamin and Rozine Abrams. Ben graduated with his GED and then went on to serve his country proudly as a medic in the Army for 8 years, 9 months.
Ben married the love of his life, Laura Abrams, on April 3, 2012 after 10 years of being partners. He was the beloved father of Brandon Shaw and his wife Heidi, and his daughter Je’nine Nickerson. He was also the adored grandfather of Brandon Matthew, Chloe and Maxten.
Ben modeled servant leadership in his life. He often spoke about sharing the Fruits of the Spirit with others to bless and bring hope to those around him. He served his wife as if it were himself, loving her and being there in times of joy and sorrow, just as the Lord would have him do.
Ben showed great care and love to children, from his own grandkids to those of his fellow staff and the clients he served. He was a man of deep faith, who never came across as judgmental towards others. His own experiences and hardships supplied him with empathy and compassion.
After his time in the Army, Ben served as a nurse in Cleveland for many years, helping patients in recovery at the Stella Maris detox center. He began working at the Volunteers of America in Cleveland, Ohio helping to put together food and resource packages for the homeless in the area.
After moving to Sheridan, WY, Ben joined the team at Volunteers of America Northern Rockies in 2012 and became a commissioned minister in 2013. During his years of service with the organization, he received several accolades and awards for Outstanding Service, as well as Outstanding Staff.
He completed leadership training and served his clients with the fire of a thousand splendid suns. He presented our clients with a heart where both love and accountability stood side by side. He embodied and defined the values of the organization without question. He was fun-loving and welcoming to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Rozine Abrams, as well as stepsisters Darlene Wheeler and Debra Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Abrams of Sheridan, son Brandon Shaw and his wife Heidi, daughter Je’nine Nickerson, and his grand babies, Brandon Matthew, Chloe and Maxten; his brothers and sisters, Valerie Hand, Darryl Abrams, Rochelle Cleveland and stepbrothers and stepsisters Theresa Majette, Robert Steele, and Darryl Taylor. He had half-brother and sister Shawn Abrams and Jewel Pendelton, as well as Cousin Diane Abrams-Tompkins and Marvin Humphries. Laura’s brother Mel Edmonds was more than a brother-in-law to Ben as well, and her sister Christine Rice supported them as family. There are also numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other family that will miss Ben tremendously.
A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Volunteers of America Chapel, 3390 Strahan Pkwy., Sheridan, WY 82801. Flowers for the service can be sent to Volunteers of America, 1876 S. Sheridan Ave in Sheridan, WY. Cards can also be sent to the family at this address, “Care of” Laura Abrams.
