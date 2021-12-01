November 26, 1946 - November 22, 2021
Bennie Marvin Campbell, 74 of Sheridan, Wyoming, went to rest with the Lord and Savior on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Ben was born November 26, 1946, to Ray Campbell and Roamy Pitt in Riverton, Wyoming, the middle of three children. He graduated from Lander Valley High School class of 1964.
He excelled in all sports and was a star athlete and a golden gloves champion in boxing. He went on to play offense and defense with Montana Grizzlies in Missoula, Montana. He was also a star baseball, track and field, and basketball player. He graduated with a Business Degree.
Ben also served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He met his beautiful wife and the love of his life, Darcie Lee Atter of Buffalo, Wyoming. They were blessed with 3 beautiful boys. He began his career in the automotive industry where he co-owned the Volkswagen dealership " Trophy Auto" in Sheridan, Wyoming. Later, he worked in the coal mines, Bighorn Coal and Peabody as a shovel operator, and led production for 22 years and went on to work at multiple mines in multiple states.
Ben enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to go fishing, hunting, and spending time with the boys. He also spent most of his years coaching his boys in baseball, boxing, and track. He built two beautiful homes and helped with two cabins in the Big Horn Mountains while working double shifts at the mine. Family was always the most important and his top priority in life. He was loving, supportive and generous to his family.
Ben is survived by his 3 children: Brady Campbell (Rose Campbell), Cory Campbell (Reneria Campbell) and Branden Dennis Campbell, all of Sheridan, WY., his beloved sister: Jody Campbell Argue (Pat Argue) of Salem, OR., granddaughters: Carissa Pearson and Kyra Campbell and 3 great-grandchilden: Ella, Wyatt and Torin.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Roamy Pitt Campbell, his beloved sister Connie Campbell Smith.
Ben left beautiful memories in the lives of his children. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Bethesda Worship Center with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. A reception will follow at the church.
