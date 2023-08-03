Bernard Bruce Penn, 78, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Mountain View Living Center at Veterans Administration Center in Sheridan, with family by his side.
In lieu of flowers make all memorial donations to Day Break, in care of Barb Blue, the Caregiver Group in care of Emily at Hub, Senior Center, 200 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY, 82801 or to Dementia Friendly, A Department of The Hub on Smith, Heather Comstock, hcomstock@thehubsheridan.org, 307-461-5955.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m.., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Interment will be at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with Military Honors. Please join the family for a reception in the parish hall at the church. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.