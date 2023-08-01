February 10, 1945 – July 18, 2023
Bernard Bruce Penn, 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Mountain View Living Center at the Veterans Administration Center in Sheridan, WY, with his family by his side.
Bruce was born on February 10, 1945, in Hettinger, N.D. to parents Bernard and Marcella Penn. He grew up in Buffalo, SD, where he went to country school where his mom was his teacher. He then attended Buffalo High School. He joined the Army and served in the Vietnam War, was wounded, sent back to the states at Fort Carson Colorado. He received a Purple Heart and three bronze stars. At Fort Carson he was in the Mounted Cavalry.
Bruce met Judith Baumeister and they married on November 29, 1969, in Colorado Springs, CO. They started their family in Pueblo, CO, where Chad and Spencer were born and later Cody was born in Spearfish, S.D. They eventually settled in Sheridan, WY where they lived for 27 years.
Bruce attended Pueblo Colorado Community College for two years. The family then moved to Spearfish, SD where he attended Black Hills State College. He belonged to the college rodeo team and the NIRA. He graduated with a teaching degree in Industrial Arts. He did his student teaching in Spearfish, SD but decided teaching wasn’t for him. Bruce became a finishing carpenter instead, did beautiful furniture work, and built many beautiful homes.
Bruce worked with his son, Spencer for A & K Construction Company with Larry Baker, and Van Ewing Construction, together with his son Cody. Bruce enjoyed camping, hunting, rodeos and roping. Bruce and his three boys, Chad, Spencer, and Cody built a roping arena and spent many days and nights roping with family and friends. He was happy to teach his sons to rope in the arena in Clearmont, WY, and he also taught his grandsons to ride and to rope. Anyone who showed up at the arena who wanted to ride a horse was taught to ride. Since he was a kid, horses and roping were his life. He broke many horses and rodeoed until his health got the better of him. He liked to play cribbage, eat pecan pie and peach cobbler, and he loved horses.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Marcella Penn, and his brother Ronald Penn. He is survived by his loving wife Judith Penn, three sons, Chad (Trish) Penn, Spencer (Jennifer) Penn, Cody (Crystal) Penn. His grandchildren, Taylor Finias, Kelsey Martin, Colton Penn, Sawyer Penn, Jordon Rhodes, great grandchildren Kyla Bright, Addysn Martin, and Korbin Rios. He is also survived by sisters, Lahoma (Stan) Harvey and Marcia Nolin, one brother, Lewis (Carol) Penn and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers make all memorial donations to Day Break, in care of Barb Blue, the Caregiver Group in care of Emily at the Hub, Senior Center, 200 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY, 82801 or to Dementia Friendly, A Department of the Hub on Smith, Heather Comstock, hcomstock@thehubsheridan.org, 307-461-5955.
A Memorial Mass is at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Interment will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with Military Honors. Please join the family for a reception in the Parrish Hall at the church.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.