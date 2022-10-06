February 3, 1945 - September 26, 2022
Bert T. Ahlstrom, Jr., 77, of Cheyenne, died on September 26, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born on February 3, 1945, in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Bert attended school in Sheridan where he was elected to Boys State, lettered in football, and graduated with the class of 1963. He went on to the University of Wyoming where he received his Law Degree.
Bert was admitted to the Wyoming and Colorado State Bars in 1972. He served as the State of Wyoming Assistant Attorney General - Criminal Division, the Assistant Laramie County & Prosecuting Attorney, the Cheyenne City Attorney, and a City of Cheyenne Municipal Court Judge. He finished his career as a private practice attorney, and was a member of the Wyoming State Bar and Laramie County Bar Association. In addition, Bert was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Committee Volunteer. He was on the Boards of Stride, American Legion Post 6 Baseball, and Hands in Harmony.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan; daughters Kimberlee (Duane) Eskierka, Whitney (Chad) Whitworth; grandsons, Alexander Eskierka and Jackson Whitworth; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Butch Kilpatrick; and brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Sandy Ahlstrom, and their families.
Mr. Ahlstrom was preceded in death by his parents, Bert, Sr. and Josephine (Legerski) Ahlstrom.
Visitation with his urn will be Friday, October 7, 1-5 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Saturday, October 8, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception immediately following at The Gathering Place.