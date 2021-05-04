Longtime Buffalo resident Bessie Dickerson, 87, died Monday morning at the Amie Holt Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Kenneth Thurow officiating. Visitation will be held at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo Wednesday from 1-9 p.m. and Friday from 8-9:30 a.m. A private family interment will take place at a later date in Willow Grove Cemetery and the Bighorn Mountains to be with Dugal, her late husband.
A private celebration of life services for Bessie and her late grandson, Daniel Dickerson, will be held June 26, 2021 in the Bighorn Mountains. Daniel preceded her in death and has been waiting to give her a giant hug in heaven.
Donations in Bessie’s honor may be made to Agape Assisted Living in care of Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.