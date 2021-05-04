Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.