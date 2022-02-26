September 28, 1937 to February 13, 2022
Beth lost her two and half year battle with cancer on Sunday (2/13/22) at her home in Sun City, AZ surrounded by family. Beth was born on the family ranch in Valentine, NE to Jack and Jenny Galloway. She grew up in Bassett, NE and graduated in 1955. She attended Wayne State College in Nebraska where she graduated with her Master’s degree in teaching. She married Wayne Kurpjuweit and had two sons, Bret and Troy. In 1975, she married Ray Krueger in Foster, NE; he adopted Bret and Troy. Beth and Ray lived in Foster until Ray passed away in 1989. In 1990, Beth married Norris Leamer and they resided in Pierce, NE and Sun City, AZ for the next 28 years. Norris passed away in 2018.
Beth was a teacher and loved her students. She spent time teaching in Bassett, Osmond, Humphrey, Plainview, and Battle Creek, NE. She retired from teaching in 1991. Beth wrote beautiful calligraphy and loved Sudoku puzzles. She and Norris spent their time traveling to alumni gatherings, family gatherings, learning to be professional clowns, and growing in their faith in Jesus Christ. Beth was always active in church choirs, but her finest moments seemed to resonate with making people smile and laugh while performing as (Suzy Q) the clown. Red Hot Clown Club visited schools, nursing facilities, hospitals and other local events. Beth shared her faith boldly, keeping her eyes on Jesus in a picture she kept close.
She was preceded in death by parents Jack and Jenny Galloway, her brothers Jack, Don, and Jim Galloway, her late husbands: Ray Krueger (1989) and Norris Leamer (2018). She is survived by her sons Bret (Sharon) Krueger and their children Kristina Krueger, Kelsi (AJ) Martinez and their daughters (Pria, Ruby, and Eden) all of Sheridan and Codi (Leah-fiancé) Krueger of Denver, CO. Son Troy (Kim) Krueger and their children Kelsey (Chris) Thornton and their son Levi. Ren Krueger, all of Colorado Springs, CO.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2nd at 1:00 pm in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Paradise Park Resort, Sun City, AZ.
Memorials be made to Christ Community Church, 10950 W. Union Hills, Box 2592 Sun City, AZ, 85373,
Wayne State College, 111 Main St. Wayne, Ne. 68787 or a memorial of your choice In Beth’s Name.
Smile, God Loves You!