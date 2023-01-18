March 24, 1929 - January 13, 2023
Bethany Hunter, age 93, slipped away peacefully from her earthly journey and returned to God on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Westview Health Care Center.
Bethany was born in LA, California on March 24, 1929 to Marjorie and Robert Hunter. She spent most of her childhood in LA and later moved with her family to Charlotte, Michigan where she graduated from Charlotte High School.
Following her graduation her family returned to LA and she attended Phillips Business School. She held various positions until 1951 when she enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and served as a Teleman 3rd Class. Her duties included coding and communication. This led to her career as a medical transcriptionist. She was stationed at San Diego for four years. She was honorably discharged in 1955 and received the National Defense Service Medal of Good Conduct. After the service she attended more schooling and following completion began a career working in the medical field. In 1983 she accepted a position as medical transcriptionist for Alameda County Health Care in Oakland, CA. She remained in that position until her retirement in 1999.
During her working years she was able to travel abroad two times and visit many countries. She had fond memories of traveling on the Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth.
Following retirement in 1999 she moved to Sheridan to be near her brother Robert. She built a home and was able to remain in it until the last few months when she resided at Westview Health Care Center. She enjoyed her retirement years and was active at the YMCA, Senior Center and the First Presbyterian Church and valued the relationships she made.
A chief joy for her was the daily completion of the crossword puzzle which she was able to do until the last two months of her life. She was known for her keen intelligence, dry wit, attention to detail and forthright manner. Bethany loved music with a strong beat and collected many albums and played the piano for her own amusement. Her last years she started her day with MASH re-runs and ended it with Solitaire on her computer. She had a deep reverence for all life starting with the smallest and would carefully re-locate any ant or spider that made its way into her home.
Through the years she maintained a close relationship with her nephew, Warren Hunter of Pomona, CA. They kept in good touch via email, phone and summer visits.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Marjorie and Robert Hunter and her brother; Robert Hunter.
She is survived by her nephews; Warren Hunter of Pomona, CA and Harlan Hunter of Atlanta, GA.
Following cremation, she will be interred at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. A family service is planned for a later date. Donations in Bethany’s memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2121 Colonial Drive, Sheridan, WY and The Hub on Smith Street, 211 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.