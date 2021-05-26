Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 61F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.