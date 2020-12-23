June 26, 1936 - December 19, 2020
Betty Ivy Sayer passed peacefully at home on December 19th, 2020. She was born to Asa and Magdalene Leonard on June 26, 1936 in Oklahoma City, OK. She had three sisters, Grace (Bedford, TX), Charlene (who preceded her in death), and Ruby (Boston, MA).
Betty spent the majority of her career cooking in and managing restaurants. She was very artistic and crafty and had an amazing eye for colors. She loved to paint and owned a ceramic shop for many years.
Betty was married to Carl Sayer for 38 years. She had four children: Debra (who preceded her in death), Ginger (Shepherd, MT), Asa (Seattle, WA), and Mike (Phoenix, AZ). She had eight step-children: Cliff (Sheridan, WY), Brett (Sheridan, WY), Glenda (Cheyenne, WY), Shawn (Buffalo, WY), Beth (San Angelo, TX), Ernie (Sundance, WY), Greg (Boise, Id), and Judy (Tucson, AZ). She had multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is pending future arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty’s name to the Sheridan Area Search and Rescue at 916 Airport Rd, Sheridan, WY 82801 or the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue at 1850 Gabrielle Ct, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.