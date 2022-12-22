November 28, 1933 - December 7, 2022
Betty Jo St. Clair of Thermopolis Wyoming went to be with our Lord on Wednesday December 7, 2022, at the Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, Arizona. She was a loving wife, mother, homemaker, and friend.
Betty Jo was born in Thermopolis Wyoming to Bill and Goldie (Richardson) Johnson on November 28, 1933. She was the second oldest of 5 children. Betty Jo graduated from Hot Springs County High School in 1952 and married the man of her dreams, Rodney St. Clair of Grass Creek Wyoming.
Rod & Betty Jo purchased a home in Norwalk California, where they started their family with 2 daughters, Kim and Robin. In 1957 they moved to Billings Montana where their son Ron was born.
In 1961 they relocated to Salt Lake City Utah and made many friends. In 1971 they purchased the United Campground in Jackson Hole Wyoming. After retirement they wintered in Mesa Arizona and summered at Colter Bay in Teton National Park working for the Park Service. In 1993 they moved back to Thermopolis working for the State Park Service for several years.
In 2004 Betty Jo moved to Sheridan Wyoming to be closer to her husband Rodney who was residing at the Sheridan VA medical center. Betty Jo lost the love of her life in April of 2006, and relocated to Buffalo Wyoming to live with her oldest daughter Kim.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband Rodney of 54 years, one brother, Larry Johnson, and one sister, Karen Johnson Franckowiak, her parents Bill & Goldie Johnson, and sister- in-law Nona Johnson.
She is survived by her 3 children, daughters Kim St. Clair, Buffalo WY & Quartzsite AZ, Robin St. Clair Dittrich, (Dennis), of Beaverton OR and son Rodney Ron St. Clair (Karen) of Sheridan WY. Her dog Shadow, 4 grandchildren, Justin, Melissa, Allison, & Sierra, and 1 great grandchild, Aura Lee. She is also survived by two brothers, Hugh Johnson (Mildred) of Buffalo, and Mark Johnson (Jane) of Casper, brother-in-law Steve Franckowiak of Richland WA and several nieces and nephews.