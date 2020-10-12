Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun giving way to showers this afternoon. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy and windy. High 48F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.