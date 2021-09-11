Jan 2, 1967 - September 1, 2021
Betty (Lexi) Ann Legerski, age 54, passed away after a long and difficult fight with multiple long term health issues on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Billings, MT. Betty was born on Jan 2, 1967, to Barbara Ann and John Wesley Shivers in Cheyenne, Wyo.
Betty was raised in Ogden, UT. where she attended St. Joseph Catholic School. After graduation, she married William Elwell in 1986. From that marriage she had 3 children, Delaney, Wes, and Emma and together they raised them in Laramie, Wyo. There she worked for Laramie Public Health as an office manager. That marriage later dissolved.
Betty then met and married the love of her life, Gerald Legerski in 2008 and lived in Sheridan, Wyo. There she worked at the Forrest Service as an office manager for 5 years and later worked at the VA as an insurance specialist, in suicide prevention, and a one on one care manager.
Betty had many likes and hobbies. She loved fishing, hunting, camping, and crafting. She truly loved and adored her 3 granddaughters and had a real passion for all her animals.
Betty is survived by her husband Gerald Legerski, her daughters Delaney Haimerl, Emma (JJ) Miller, and her son Wesley (Erik) Elwell, and granddaughters, Mackenna, Lillian, and Kaylee Haimerl, brother John (Kaddy) Shivers, sisters Debbie (Nelson) Woodbury, Brenda (Bryon) McBride, Barbara (Kevin) Petersen, Bridget (Pete) Toole, and Brooke (Kurt) Ruby. She is preceeded in death by her parents John and Barbara Shivers, brother Robert Lee, and her grandparents. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.