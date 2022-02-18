September 23, 1934 - February 11, 2022
Betty Lou (Hunter) Gaston was born September 23, 1934 to Eva (Matejovitz) Hunter and George “Cokie” Hunter in Sheridan. She passed away at Green House Living in Sheridan on February 11, 2022. Her early days were spent at the towns of Monarch, Acme and Dietz before moving into Sheridan. Betty was the eldest of four siblings and loved to tell how she took care of them. Betty was a proud graduate of Sheridan High School Class of 1952. She married Charles “Lee” Gaston on June 12,1955. She worked for Mountain Bell Telephone until retirement and then babysat for a special family. Betty loved gardening, dressing colorfully, doing puzzles, traveling to the countryside, her church, friends, family, neighbors and a good giggle at a joke. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepfather Hugh Grant, husband, and brothers George and Charles. Betty is survived by one brother, John (Donna) sisters in law, Lorraine (Charles) and Marion (George), as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."-Anon
A memorial service will be held later this summer. Special thanks to the Green House Living of Sheridan plus George and Esther Mathews for their compassionate help with Betty in her last days. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Hub, 211 Smith St. Sheridan, WY 82801 or a favorite charity of your choice in memory of Betty.
