January 4, 1924 - August 2, 2021
On August 2, 2021, Betty Virginia Alley Harrison went peacefully, surrounded by her family and her loving caretakers, to her heavenly home to once again be with husband, Bill. Betty was born on January 4, 1924, in Hardin, Montana. She married her high school sweetheart, William Henry Harrison, II on December 10, 1941. They moved to the IXL Ranch to help her husband’s family run the Ranch. That began a lifetime of working with and supporting her new family. Betty and Bill had four children, Nancy Ann, William Henry Harrison, III, Barbara Jean Harrison Moses and John Scott Harrison.
Betty’s family packed up all their belongings and moved from Marshalltown, Iowa to Dayton, Wyoming. She and her sister attended Dayton High School where she met Bill. During the 73 years of marriage, they lived in Dayton, Sheridan, North Hollywood, California, Atlanta, Georgia, Laramie, Wyoming, Washington D.C. and Denver, Colorado. In every town she lived she volunteered at hospitals, libraries or fund drives for the community, she loved to organize her neighborhood for parties, picnics, and trips to explore her new home. She attributed her social skills and love of being a host to her Mentor, “Domo” at Eaton’s Ranch Tea House, where she worked summers during high school.
Betty was active in her Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal, serving on the Altar Guild Bazaar Committee, organizing many style shows for the “Red Door”, helping whenever asked. She was a member of Eastern Star, P.E.O., and the Republican Women. She supported her husband during his years at the Elks Club and the Shrine. She loved the Big Horn Mountains spending most of her summers with her children at their cabin on the Little Goose. As her family grew, she included the grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and all her dear friends. The cabin was always full of friends and family. She loved planning parties and cooking for friends and family, baking cookies for everyone, and delivering dinners to special friends. She and Bill traveled every year with friends. Betty was an avid card player, loved her Bridge Group and taught everyone including her caretakers, how to play “Sister Noreen’s Game”, (3/13).
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Bill, daughter Nancy Ann, Son Will, brothers Homer (Lucille) and Don Alley (Hazel), Sister Barbara Dickson (Bly), Sister-in-Law Maribeth Rose. She is survived by her Daughter Barbara Moses (Jim), her son John Harrison (Deb), her grandchildren: John Ben Harrison (Jessica), Thomas Tyler Harrison (Kim), James Alan Sundahl (Lacy), John Charles Sundahl (Mia), Carolyn Harrison Scott (Bradley), nine great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren, nephews: Denton Alley, Bob Alley (Kathy), Dwight Dickson (Robin), Mason Dickson (Sharon), Tom Brewer (Verna) and nieces Deborah Vandenberg (Greg), Beth Brewer, Linda Buckholt.
In Lieu of flowers. please make a gift in her honor either to St. Peter’s Church, 1 S Tschirgi St, Sheridan, WY 82801, The Hub, 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY 82801, Hospice, P.O. Box 391 Sheridan, WY 82801 or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 10:30 am with Father John officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the church. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.