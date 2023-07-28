March 15, 1936 - July 25, 2023
On July 25, 2023, Beverly A. Lam, 87, of Ranchester, Wyoming peacefully left this world to be reunited in Heaven with her husband Dean, whom she missed terribly. She was surrounded by family and friends in the many days leading up to her passing.
Friends and family will no doubt miss her home-baked pecan pies, sugar cookies and other delicious treats she often sent home for leftovers. Her warm smile and spunky attitude will be missed by all.
Beverly is survived by her children, Brenda (Steve), Lisa (Jeff), and Lanny (Mickie), grandchildren, Melissa, Jenna (Levi), Justin (Michelle), Chase, great grandchildren Cole, Kash Klyde and Klayton.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. Memorials to honor Beverly can be made in her honor to the Ranchester Community Church, PO Box 908, Ranchester, WY, 82839, Sheridan County Hospice of the Big Horns, PO Box 391, Sheridan, WY 82801 or Ranchester Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 307, Ranchester, WY, 82839.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.