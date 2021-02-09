March 17th, 1934 - February 8th, 2021
Beverly Agnes Temple passed away February 8th, 2021 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She was 86.
She was born Beverly Barbula on March 17th, 1934, the only child of Alex and Margaret Barbula (Wondra). She grew up in Ranchester, married Jim Ventling and moved to Dayton. They were married for 24 years then divorced.
She later married Edward Temple in 1977. They were married 11 years until Edward's passing in 1988.
Beverly worked for the Big Horn Coal Mine, the First Interstate Bank, and managed motels for the Super 8 and the Days Inn Motels in Sheridan and Cody.
She was preceded in death by her unborn son, her parents, and both of her husbands.
She is survived by her only son Rodney Ventling and his wife Karla.
Cremation has taken place. A Rosary will be held at Kane Funeral Home on Thursday, February 18th at 3pm. Burial will be in the Elks Cemetery at 3pm on Friday, February 19th.
