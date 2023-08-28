September 1932 - August 25, 2023
Funeral Services for Beverly D. Crawford, 90-year-old Buffalo resident, who passed away Friday at Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo, Wyoming will be held Tuesday, August 29th at 10:00 am, at the Harness Funeral Chapel in Buffalo with Reverend Paul Cain officiating. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Beverly's memory may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church 1300 West 5th Street, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.
Beverly was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on September 17, 1932, to Fred and Mollie Garland. She graduated from Sheridan High School and went on to graduate from Airline Communications Institute in Omaha, Nebraska.
She married Bill Campbell on October 10, 1953, in Oak Harbor Washington. They moved to Leiter with their two sons Michael and Gary. Soon after, they moved to Buffalo in 1959, the same year Linda was born. Beverly then went on to have her twins, Pat, and Kim in January 1963.
Beverly had a deep-rooted passion for her faith in church. Her involvement with the Immanuel Lutheran Church was a great source of joy and fulfillment. Her devotion did not wane when she moved to Buffalo, where she found a new spiritual home at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Beverly’s commitment to her faith was evident in her active participation in church activities.
She was also very involved in the management of the American Legion Club and all the cooking there. In the mid 1970’s, Beverly took the catering contract at Texaco and continued working there until 2002. After Texaco, Beverly cooked for both the Polo Ranch and Cato Ranch until she was in her 70’s. Her career and hobby were always cooking. She was the driving force behind “Campbell Catering” and on one occasion alone, fed approximately 730 people.
Beverly was in her glory feeding everyone. We have all heard “here, eat some more” and “what are we doing with all these leftovers”. It has been said that if the Campbells were having an event that required food… you cleared your schedule.
Beverly’s love for Scrabble was legendary within her family. She delighted in the challenge of the game, and the lively, and fierce competition it sparked among her loved ones.
Beverly married Bob Crawford in February 1994 and they made their home in Buffalo and surrounding areas. In March 2023, Bob passed away and Beverly continued to live in the home they shared, enjoying time with all of her closest family.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Gary Campbell (Tracy) of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Pat Campbell (Paula) of Buffalo, Wyoming; her daughters, Linda Myers (Rod) of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Kim Norman (Randy) of Buffalo, Wyoming; 6 Grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; 3 stepchildren and 7 step grandchildren.
She is survived by her siblings, one brother, Ron Garland (Carolyn) dec. of Yakima, Washington and one sister, Judy Howard (Bill) dec. of Salina, Kansas.
Beverly was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Campbell, son Michael Campbell, parents Fred and Molli Garland, and her husband Bob Crawford.