August 20, 1929 – December 27, 2020
Beverly Joan Stoker was born into the family of Richard Raymond and Edith Margaret (Sargent) Jasper on August 20, 1929 in Fargo, North Dakota. She passed away on December 27 at Westview Health Care Center.
She attended college at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Upon graduation, she moved and interned in foods and nutrition at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
She moved from Oregon to Tomah, Wisconsin where she served as Chief Nutritionist for the Veterans Administration.
She met and married Spencer (Sandy) Stoker in 1957. They then moved to Sheridan where she was employed at the Veterans Administration hospital continuing to serve as Chief Nutritionist.
She loved being in charge of planning and providing meals to all the veterans at the VA. She retired from this position in July of 1975.
She enjoyed knitting and crocheting hand-crafted gifts. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church where she served on many committees including set-up for each weekly service and was the financial secretary for many years. She also enjoyed spending time in the Big Horn mountains at their cabin and taking care of their beloved dachshund dogs.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Spencer. She is survived by numerous nieces, grand nieces and nephews who still reside in North Dakota.
A private service and interment will be scheduled for a later date. All memorials can be made in her honor to the First United Methodist Church in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.