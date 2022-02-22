January 16, 1934 - February 16, 2022
The Wyoming Cowboys gained a 6th person on the bench and a 12th person on the field with the passing of Wyoming Super Fan, Beverly Pilch, who never missed a Cowboys or a Bronc game on her transistor radio. She passed away on February 16th, 2022, under the tender care of Sheridan Memorial Hospital with her son, John, and daughter, Janice, by her side.
She was the daughter of Polish immigrants Joseph Laya and Mary Louise (Mihalek) Bury. She was born on January 16, 1934, in a coal miners shack in the town of Acme, Wyoming. Her childhood was adventurous, exploring the Acme and Monarch hills, building forts, and hanging out on the swinging bridge with her siblings Joan, Jerry, and Bill. Her idol was swimming and film star, Esther Williams. Beverly was a strong swimmer, spending many hot afternoons swimming in the Tongue River.
Beverly attended Sheridan High School. Besides her exceptional typing and shorthand skills, she enjoyed music and singing and had a role in the Pirates of Penzanz musical. During a senior challenge, Beverly swung across the stage on a rope (vine) as Jane, complete with authentic yell! Always fun loving, dressing up on Halloween with Richard as “Bonnie and Clyde” and making sure we all had different homemade costumes each year. Beverly was a fun-loving person.
After high school she was a legal secretary for Redle, Yonkee and Redle Law Group for some forty years, progressing from dictation and typing, to computer use. She was the personal secretary to now Wyoming Supreme Court Justice, John Fenn.
Bev married Richard Pilch in 1951, and together they raise five children, Janice, Jolene, Jennifer, Jerry and John on Warren Avenue when it was the “edge of town”. Mom and dad raised us kids loving the outdoors, each weekend loading us up in the Jeep, heading for the Big Horns. There were many a fish caught and eaten over a campfire on Red Grade, with ice cold watermelon from the creek for dessert. In the winter, fun was had by all snowmobiling and spending time at the trailer at Bear Lodge.
We grew up with an appreciation for the outdoors and a fondness for animals. By their example, we learned about having faith, an excellent work ethic, compassion, being truthful, keeping strong family values and patriotism.
Beverly supported her children in every endeavor from her daughters’ singing, softball, rock collecting and gardening, to her sons’ athletic events and successes. “Matka” proudly supported her grandchildren’s interests, even attending her grandson’s motor cross races, though she hated motorcycles with a passion. Her eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren were so important to her. Each one held a special place in her heart.
Beverly was preceded in death by her three siblings, Joan Simmons, Jerry Laya and Bill Laya; also by her husband, Richard, and daughters, Jolene Sundburg and Jennifer Herbst.
She is deeply missed by her daughter, Janice Shaver (Bruce) of Forsythe, Montana and children Zade Morgan (Andrea) of Virginia Beach, Virginia and children Raelyn, Grady and Colter. Colter Morgan (Christina) of New Fairfield, Connecticut and daughter Maddie Bea. Annie Shaver (Kalen) of Billings, Montana and daughter, Shayla. Son, Jerome Pilch (Kathleen) of Minot, North Dakota and son, Mark Pilch (Natalie) of Fargo, North Dakota and daughter, Tara DeCrans (Nick) and children Henley and Gannon of Minot, North Dakota. Son, John Pilch (Polly) of Dayton, Wyoming. Her grandchildren Chris Herbst (Ryan) of Sheridan, Wyoming and Zachary Herbst (Kristin) and daughter, Natalee and son, Murphy of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Emily Arseneaux (Joe) of Whitefish, Montana, sons, Zevric and Amos. Beverly was also survived by several special nieces and nephews as well as some close personal friends and neighbors.
Rosary and grave site services will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.