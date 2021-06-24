October 27, 1930 - June 13, 2021
Beverly (Reid) Croff Combs, 90, born October 27, 1930 in Buffalo, Wyoming, passed away on June 13, 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her parents were C.T. and Hazel Reid.
Throughout her life, Beverly spent much of her time in the Buffalo area where she made lifelong friends. In her youth she loved to dance and undoubtedly won a few Jitter Bug contests. She was well liked throughout the community because of her warm and friendly spirit. She graduated from Buffalo High School in 1948. During that time she was also named Miss Johnson County. After graduation, her desire was to become a telephone operator.
In 1949 she and Marshall Hansen were married in Buffalo. Following the wedding, they lived in Laramie while Beverly and her husband attended classes at the University of Wyoming and Beverly worked in the Dean’s office. In 1954 the couple became the proud parents of a daughter, Janice Lynn Hansen. By 1955 the small family had relocated to Ankara, Turkey where Marshall worked as a geologist for Getty Oil Company which was Tidewater Oil at the time. This adventure lasted several years and included much travel.
After divorcing in 1959 Beverly relocated to Sheridan where, in October 1960, she married John P. Croff, CPA and in the process was fortunate to gain a stepdaughter, Alison and stepson, Jay Croff. Beverly and family lived in the Sheridan and Big Horn area until she was widowed in 1974. Over the following years she lived in several states including Colorado, California, New Mexico, and Wyoming. She owned an interior design business for many years and enjoyed it immensely.
In 1997 Beverly met and married Francis (Frank) Combs. They lived in Buffalo for a time before moving to Arizona and finally relocating to Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Beverly was especially happy to be living close to her daughter, Jan. She was a dedicated wife and homemaker who enjoyed sewing and cooking. Beverly cherished her older brother Edward Reid and family. She loved dogs and had several furry loved-ones to dote on along the way.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Bate of Albuquerque; stepdaughter, Alison (Bob) Stamper of Kalamazoo, Michigan; stepson, Jay Croff of Bozeman, Montana; niece, Karen Walker of Buffalo; nephews, Mark Reid (Kimberly) of Sheridan, Ken Reid (Patty) of Eugene, Oregon, and Randy McGee (Cathy) of Tucson, Arizona. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Combs; parents C.T. and Hazel Reid; brother Edward Reid.
A service at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo will be held later this summer. Cremation has already taken place. Memorial gifts in her name can be made to Watermelon Mountain Ranch Animal Shelter, Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for Beverly at www.French-Funerals.com.