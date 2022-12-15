March 26, 1946 – November 12, 2022
Bill Klinkosh was born in Sheridan, Wyoming at the Reynolds Home on March 26, 1946, to Grace (Burton) and Frank Klinkosh. He grew up on the family ranch raising cattle. He graduated from Tongue River High School in Dayton, Wyoming. He married Patti (Wolfe) Klinkosh on November 12, 1964 in Sheridan, Wyoming. Together they ranched, worked hard and raised two daughters, Amy and Cindy. He taught them to be strong, self-sufficient and that there was nothing they couldn’t do if they put a "little effort into it”. His strength and determination was insurmountable, and he always went the extra mile to take care of his own.
We could write a book with all the sayings that will forever be in our hearts and heads, (“Watch those bridges, they’re going to be slick” , “Back up you missed one!” , “What in the hell are you doing?", “Don’t shop at Walmart!”). He loved a good laugh and worked hard to get a rise out of anyone he could. He loved music and often sang along. He was a member of the Elks lodge for 51 years where he and Patti spent many a night dancing the night away. He also was a member of the NRA and thought everybody should be! He also frequently gave to St. Jude. Many people were at the receiving end of his continuous generosity. Always there to help a friend (or stranger) in need. When others had disasters he donated beef, hay or whatever he could. It was a never-ending cycle and when asked, he would say, “Isn’t it nice we can help?”
His heart and soul belonged on the ranch, and for years he and Patti operated the ranch while working other jobs. Many a winter they worked all day and ranched all night! He often talked about working on the oil rigs as a floor hand, on the Big Horns as a logger, for BNSF on the railroad, in Seattle for Boeing, Big Horn Coal (where he won awards for best loader shift, best average truck-shovel production and 10 years accident free) and Spring Creek Coal. There wasn’t a piece of equipment he didn’t master and moving dirt was just something that came natural to him. We often wondered if he was out just moving dirt around because it soothed his soul. They did make some time to play in the summers and weekends were spent at TR Reservoir or cruising through Yellowtail Dam. (After all the hay was put up, of course!)
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patti, ever faithful companion TP, daughters Amy Herbst and Cindy Piccolo. Grandchildren, Braden (Jessica), Dylan and Marshall (Kristyna) Herbst and Tucker Piccolo. Great grandchildren Nash, Ruby, Lydia and Zayden. Brother-in-law Johnny Legerski, Brother Robert Klinkosh (Tina) , several nieces and nephews along with so many loved friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister Francis Legerski.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude or the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Elks Lodge, 45 W. Brundage St., Sheridan from 1 – 3 pm. Please join the family for a toast to Bill's life and share some appetizers.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.