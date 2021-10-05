August 15, 1941 – February 5, 2021
Billie (Graham) Kimble was born on August 15th, 1941 in Casper Wyoming to Thomas and Helen (Watts) Graham. During WWII the family moved from Wyoming to Montana, Utah and Washington State while her father operated heavy construction machinery building new air bases. The family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 1947 and Billie went to school there through Sheridan College and graduated with an AA degree in 1961.
On June 6th, 1961 she married Stewart Kimble, also from Sheridan. Son Max was born in May of 1962 in Laramie, Wyoming where Stew was going to school at the University of Wyoming. After Stew accepted a job in California, the family moved first to Van Nuys and then to Simi Valley where son Barry Kimble was born in October of 1965. In 1965 Stew accepted a job at TRW and they moved for the last time to Harbor City, California. Billie's working life was spent mostly in libraries, she also did some substitute teaching and general office work. She also went back to school at Cal State Dominguez Hills earned a BA degree in Anthropology in 1976 and graduated cum laude.
She was a lifelong reader, and her home library had thousands of volumes of every type. She loved historical fiction, murder mysteries, American history, and more. Some of her favorite authors were Agatha Christie, Nevil Shute, Stephen Ambrose, James Michener, Margaret Coel and Ken Follet. She also had an extensive reference collection of dictionaries, atlases, and encyclopedias. She did not need Google. She enjoyed camping with Stew and the boys and later with her friend Rachel. She lived in England for six months while Stew was on assignment and took many cruises and saw the Panama Canal, Hawaii, New Zealand/Australia, and the Alaska Inside Passage.
Billie is predeceased by her parents Tom and Helen (Watts) Graham and her husband Stewart. She is survived by son Max (Laura), Grandchildren Callah (Logan Eastwood), Joel (Melissa), Jackson, Lauren (Josh) Davidson, Annika (Christian) Sanchez. Son Barry (Grace Jenson) and sisters Barbara (Alan) Ray of Texas and sister Marcia (Mike) Wyett of Wyoming.
Billie was interred during a private ceremony at Green Hills Memorial Park in San Pedro, CA. A celebration of life is scheduled for October 9th at 1:30 (PDT) at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center, Torrance, CA. Those wishing to may join the service through Zoom meeting at http://bit.do/BilllieKimble. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at https://www.dana-farber.org/.