Bob Hepp, 83, Kaycee, died Tuesday evening at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Harold Jarrard Park Building in Kaycee with Reverend Mickey Wells officiating. A visitation will be held Friday at Harness Funeral Home in Buffalo from 1-9 p.m. and at Harold Jarrard Park Building on Saturday 12:00-1:30 p.m. A private family interment will take place later. Donations in Hepp’s memory may be made to Johnson County Cowgirls at P.O. box 1210, Buffalo, Wyoming 82834, or Kaycee Playday at 531 Sussex Road, Kaycee, Wyoming 82639. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.