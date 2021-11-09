Bobbie Sue Gaines, 88, of Buffalo, died Wednesday at the Amie Holt Care Center from complications of Parkinson’s. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Mary Mead Room at the Hansen Teaching Arena at 470 Wy-230 in Laramie with Aaron Frude officiating. Private family interment will be held in Arkansas at a later date. Donations in Bobbie Sue’s memory may be made to the Amie Holt Care Center Activities Fund in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.