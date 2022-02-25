August 12, 2000 – February 10, 2022
Brenda Lynn Jolley Timmons, 21, of Kaneohe, HI, passed away on February 10, 2022.
Brenda was born in Powell, Wyoming on August 12, 2000, to Katherine Jolley Kuhl. She graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in 2018 and attended Sheridan College for 1 year.
In October of 2017, while still attending high school Brenda acquired her CNA license, she immediately started work at the New Horizon Care Center. Brenda’s heart was in her career as a CNA. Brenda’s passion started early while helping family care for her ailing grandfather. Caring for loved ones ignited a clarity within her about the career she wanted to pursue. In August of 2020 Brenda relocated to Oahu, HI where she continued her CNA work at the Hale Ho Aloha Assisted Living Facility in Honolulu, HI. She also continued her employment with the New Horizons Care Center picking up shifts while she was home visiting family.
Brenda excelled in all sports especially basketball and volleyball, she lettered in basketball, volleyball and track and was chosen for all-conference and all-state in basketball. Her other interests included dirt biking, paddle boarding and snorkeling just to mention a few.
Brenda was feisty on and off the court. She had an infectious smile and brightened up every room she entered, she loved to tease everyone including her siblings whom she loved very much and had an amazing relationship with. Brenda will be sorely missed by all the co-workers and teammates and friends that were lucky enough to know her.
Brenda is survived by her mother, Katherine Jolley Kuhl, brothers Cole and Jace, sister Dannity and a very special “sister” Pepper Lewis, great grandmother Kay Hopkin, Uncles John (Cherrece) Jolley and girls, Max (Aubrey) Jolley and family, Jim Jolley, Aunt Lynnette (Jake) Leonhardt, adopted mother Chais Henson, and many more cousins and friends and loved ones to mention.
Funeral services for Brenda will be held March 1, 2022, at the Lovell Community Center at 4:00 p.m.