December 12, 1960 – July 21, 2022
Brenda Marie (Jarrard) Maslonka passed away on July 21st, 2022 in Sheridan, WY. She was surrounded by her loving family and will be missed by all that knew her.
Brenda was born in Buffalo, WY on December 12, 1960 to Sonny and Maggie Jarrard.
She married Mark Maslonka on August 13, 1989. Mark and Brenda travelled the Western United States for construction and then settled on their ranch in Coleman, OK for 10 years. They then decided to return home to Kaycee to their ranch in Sussex.
Brenda Co-owned and managed Clark’s Corner in Casper, WY with her Mom, Maggie and her step-father Jim Nall for many years. She also worked on the family ranch on Bates Creek.
Brenda loved every aspect of Wyoming and the ranching life. She enjoyed and excelled in training and working her Border Collie dogs at the ranch and in Competition Dog Trials.
She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She was adventurous and always ready for fun and laughter, whether it be on the ranch sledding, on the ocean fishing or organizing large family gatherings.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Pabst Nall and her step-father Jim Nall.
She is survived by Mark Maslonka, her father Sonny Jarrard, sister Drenda Scolari and her husband Shawn, brother Charles Jarrard and his wife Allison, her two daughters; Sara Millstein and her husband Conan, Amanda Lees and her husband Simon. She is also survived by her five grandchildren; Briann Dillard and her husband Ryan, Lane Kathman, Connor and Hunter Millstein and Madison Lees. She also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial Contributions in Brenda’s name may be made to Welch Cancer Center, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation, PO Box 391, Sheridan, WY 82801
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Harold Jarrard Park in Kaycee, WY. Time and details will follow.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.